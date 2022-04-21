Tonight, Survivor 42 episode 8 featured a heavy dose of paranoia — and also the return of a really frustrating advantage.

The Knowledge is Power Advantage sucks. That’s nothing against Drea, who was smart enough to check her surroundings when she offered to sit out the Reward Challenge. Her finding the advantage was hilarious, mostly because of the red paint that producers had surrounded it in. She had to clean that off and fast, and even after doing this, Tori still suspected something was awry.

For those who didn’t watch last season, the Knowledge is Power Advantage allows Drea to ask someone if they have an idol or advantage and if they do, she takes it! This is in addition to her immunity idol, extra vote, and Amulet Advantage she already has. She’s easily the most dangerous person in terms of things in her bag of tricks (with a nod there to Tony Vlachos).

Curiously, though, Tori didn’t try to cause that much paranoia around Drea, even after she won immunity and didn’t have anything to worry about in terms of becoming a target. Instead, it became a battle of Romeo versus Chanelle as to who would be the first member of the jury. Maryanne won enough favor from everyone with stepping down in the immunity challenge for rice to protect herself. Romeo and Chanelle, meanwhile, had no real argument they could offer anyone to stay. Romeo’s paranoia was getting the best of him, while Chanelle burned Mike by voting for him before the merge. He pushed hard to get her out, even concocting a scheme that this was the only way Rocksroy would still trust the main alliance.

Who was voted out?

There were multiple votes cast for both Romeo and Chanelle but in the end, Mike had his way — she was gone and with that, she officially joins the jury. This is a big episode in terms of cementing Mike as a power player in this game; also, Romeo lives to be paranoid another day! He has potential to cause some drama.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor right now

What do you think about the events of Survivor 42 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







