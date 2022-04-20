Where is Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire? Is Kara Killmer leaving the show?

Where is Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire? Is Kara Killmer leaving after years as a part of the cast? We’ve got another new episode of the NBC series on the air tonight and, unfortunately, another week without her around. This very thing does of course raise questions about what her long-term future is on the series right now.

The first order of business here has to be to go ahead and remind you that yes, Kara is still a part of the cast and for now, there is no evidence that she is going anywhere. There are plans in place already for her to be featured again a little bit later this season, so you don’t have to worry all that much about that.

Is it still hard to not have her around for the time being? Absolutely, and we say that even with having the knowledge of why she’s not around right now. If you’re going to write out the Brett character for a certain stretch of time, it makes sense that the reasoning would have something to do with Casey. The two do love each other, after all, and it’d be entirely unrealistic if she was not off somewhere seeing him at some point.

We’ve heard show boss Derek Haas say in the past that he’d love to have Killmer and Jesse Spencer both back for the finale and while we can’t say for certain that this is going to happen, it’s certainly a fun thing to think about! We’ll assess more of Brett’s long-term future beyond this season once we get to the finale; at the moment, it’s still far too early to say anything else super-specific on it.

What do you want to see from Kara Killmer as Brett on Chicago Fire moving forward?

Are you concerned that she is leaving the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

