Chicago Med season 7 episode 20 return date: The path ahead on NBC

Curious to learn the Chicago Med season 7 episode 20 return date after what we get tonight? If you find yourself curious, look no further!

We wish we had some good news to share to properly kick things off, but alas, this is what we know: There is no installment of the long-running medical drama next week, and the same goes for the week after. The plan, at least for the time being, is to bring Chicago Med back for more when we get around to Wednesday, May 11. Why then? There’s value in have the show on for the conclusion of May sweeps, and the final day of that will be May 25. Ultimately, we’re going to see three straight weeks of new episodes to close off the season, and the same goes for both Chicago Fire as well as Chicago PD.

Since we know already that there is a season 8 renewal at NBC, it feels fair to say that there’s probably not going to be all that much in the way of closure following the events of the finale. Don’t be shocked if there is a big cliffhanger but leading up to that, there could be a few more twists and turns as well. We just would like to see these doctors and nurses find themselves on solid footing and for someone like Will, how about more relationship stability?

While there may not be too many details formally available at the moment for episode 20, we imagine that this is going to change by the time we get around to next week. With that in mind, we suggest that you go ahead and keep your eyes peeled for something soon coming in the relatively-near future.

