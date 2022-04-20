Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Are we about to dive head-first into all sorts of chaos on season 8 episode 12?

With the way that this past episode ended, it is absolutely fair to want more of the show. Just consider how dangerous this new Deathstorm is and what they’re looking to do moving forward. There are so many emotions wrapped up in this, from what they’ve done to the connection that Caitlin had with Ronnie Raymond once upon a time.

Alas, you won’t get a chance to see the continuation tonight. Instead, you’ll be waiting until April 27 to see the saga continue. There’s a good chance that the next two episodes are all about Deathstorm and how far the team has to go to stop him. The synopses below aren’t the most descriptive in the world, but the titles certainly give a lot away…

Season 8 episode 12, “Death Rises” – ALL HANDS ON DECK – With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk (#812). Original airdate 4/27/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 8 episode 13, Death Falls” – GRIEF – Team Flash is under attack, and each must fight to save not only themselves but each other. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Chris Peppe directed the episode with the story by Sam Chalsen and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert (#813). Original airdate 5/4/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

After these episodes, you can still expect some other big stuff — we do still think there’s another Big Bad down the road who will be thrilling to watch in just about every way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you most want to see on The Flash season 8 episode 12 when it airs on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







