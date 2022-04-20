New Amsterdam season 4: EP on possible Max, Helen engagement

Are Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe going to be engaged on New Amsterdam season 4? It does feel like that moment is coming, but we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see it.

Last night, Ryan Eggold’s character thought about popping the question after the night out, but by the time he came out of the bathroom, Sharpe was already asleep. We know already that she and some others from the night before are suddenly sick with some unknown ailment, so the timing is probably not going to be right in the near future.

So what is Max going to wrestle from here? It’s all about deciding on a proper moment and running with it. Here is some of what executive producer Peter Horton had to say on the subject in a new TV Insider interview:

“There’s never a right time or a right circumstance. You’re always looking for a moment where the gods say ‘now,’ and I think he’s feeling that conflict … You want to do it, but you want to find the right time to do it, the right way to do it. And do you really want to do it? ‘Of course, I really want to do it. I love her.’ There’s so much that spins in your system as you’re about to take that step. I think it’s, ‘Why not now?’ on a certain level.”

With season 5 being the final season of the show, we’re going to keep crossing our fingers that the engagement happens this season. Doing that, after all, would enable the show to be able to deliver some sort of wedding before it goes off the air. While New Amsterdam may not inherently be a romance first, there’s no denying that the love story between Max and Helen is a huge part of the story. It’d be silly to pretend anything otherwise.

What do you most want to see for Max and Helen moving forward on New Amsterdam season 4?

