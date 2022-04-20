Moon Knight season 1 episode 5 preview: The last before finale

There are so many things worth diving into when it comes to Moon Knight season 1 episode 5, but we should probably start with the bad news. As exciting as this week’s episode on Disney+ was, we’re now in a tough position where there are only two more left. There’s no confirmation yet of a season 2 or this character’s involvement across the greater MCU, so we have to prepare ourselves for the possibility that there may not be much more out there for him.

So what can we say about what lies ahead? For starters, we do think the reveal of Tawaret the hippopotamus, otherwise known as the Egyptian goddess of fertility, is important. It sets up the chaos that Marc and Steven are going to have to face in the asylum; it still remains clear how they will get out, but we continue to have hope that they will. What would the rest of the story be without that in some form?

While there may not bee too many firm details out there yet about episode 5, executive producer Grant Curtis did tell TVLine recently that “episodes five and six are going to blow your mind … There’s a whole world of Moon Knight’s history that you have not been able to watch in those first four episodes that you will in the last two. Big fans of the comics who do know his history are going to be happy.”

Clearly, there is a lot still to address whether it be a showdown with Arthur Harrow, more potential appearances of Moon Knight himself, and also questions about how Layla will fit in to all of this. Despite her being set up as Marc Spector’s love interest, all of a sudden she seems to have far more of a connection to Steven Grant. (It probably helps that Grant is not willingly keeping information from her.)

