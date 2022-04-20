Moon Knight season 1 episode 4: Who is Tawaret the hippopotamus?

We knew that Moon Knight season 1 episode 4 on Disney+ was going to be big, bold, and crazy; yet, we did not expect a hippopotamus.

The closing seconds of this episode introduced us to a brand-new character, not just for the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also all of Marvel in general. While in the asylum (which may just be a fabrication created by Harrow), Steven Grant and Marc Spector came across the Egyptian goddess of fertility Tawaret, who just so happens to be a talking hippo. Antonia Salib voices the character, and this had to be an exciting chance to basically create someone from scratch.

So why are the two sides of Oscar Isaac’s character seeing her, and not? It may just be another way by Harrow to confuse the two of them, and make them feel more or less trapped in their current state of pain. So long as they are kept within this asylum, neither one of them may be able to disrupt his plans moving forward.

Can you argue that the hippopotamus is too weird for a show like this? Maybe, but Moon Knight has been weird from the start. It has kept itself largely untethered from the rest of the MCU and we would argue that in general, that has made the overall end product so much better as a result. We do think that we’re set up for a couple of epic episodes moving forward, and we tend to also imagine that Tawaret is far from the only surprise that still awaits Marc and Steven in that asylum.

Elsewhere in the episode, haven’t we found ourselves in quite the interesting position with Layla? She just kissed Steven, which made Marc rather jealous; yet, Marc was also harboring a secret from her about the death of her father. Things could get rather icy moving forward…

What did you think about the events of Moon Knight season 1 episode 4 overall?

