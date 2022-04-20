This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Is Miguel going to die?

As we dive further into the rest of This Is Us season 6, it makes all the sense in the world to be concerned over Miguel’s health. How in the world could we not? We’ve yet to see this version of the character yet in the flash-forwards, and this is almost immediately a cause for concern.

Also, there is the idea that he was taking some blood-pressure medication on this past episode. We understand that this may amplify things further, and the same goes for the tremor.

So is there a chance that Miguel’s health isn’t too big of a deal, at least right now? It’s possible. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly following last night’s new episode, here is what executive story editor Jon Dorsey (who wrote “The Day of the Wedding”) had to say:

I’ll say that we’re not really setting up some kind of major …. I would probably take his word for it in the episode. He says that the trembling is just a natural reaction to that stuff. It shouldn’t be worrisome. It’s just, you know, people getting old. When you get to a certain age, sometimes you shake a little bit and it’s not anything to necessarily be worrisome. Surely it could be a sign of something else, but that’s not what we’re going for here. In this episode, he’s fine. He’s just aging, and with age comes deterioration.

Is it possible that Miguel is dead in the future? Sure, but we don’t think we should view this story as any concrete evidence of anything.

