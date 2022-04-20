The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 photo: Aram’s getting attacked!

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 on NBC this Friday, be prepared for one Aram Mojtabai to be put in a difficult spot.

The photo above is one of the latest teases that the network has handed down from “El Conejo” and here, you can see Amir Arison’s character attacked unexpected by some dangerous people. We’ve seen in the synopsis for this episode already that a character is going to be captured by the cartel; all signs currently point towards that person being Aram.

So why is this situation so dire? There are a few different reasons for it. Take, first and foremost, the fact that Aram is probably one of the people least capable of getting himself out of this situation. Also, he’s someone who is now in charge of the Task Force! Without him around, the rest of the group could have a far harder time getting themselves out of this situation.

Let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that Aram gets out of this okay. He may need some help in order to escape this situation! The primary problem he may have at the moment is a fairly simple one: He could need Reddington’s help! However, Reddington may not be all that eager to help following what Aram did on this past episode. The two are going to have to find a way to work together, even if there are some parts of doing this that are very much difficult.

