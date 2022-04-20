This Is Us season 6 video: See Mandy Moore, cast’s BTS wedding dance!

We know that last night’s This Is Us season 6 episode gave us an opportunity to actually see Kate and Phillip get married. There was a lot of super-emotional stuff there, especially the part where Rebecca starting performing “The Forever Now” in front of all of the guests.

So after you watch all of that, it’s understandable that you may need of a palette-cleanser and an opportunity to sit back and watch something with a smile on your fest. Rest assured that in this moment, we’ve got you.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see courtesy of Mandy Moore a fantastic “Wobble” dance video featuring almost the entirety of the cast who was at the big wedding. This video just gets more and more fun the longer you watch it, mostly because there are a ton of entertaining little moments within. Take, for example, Griffin Dunne totally tearing the roof off as Uncle Nicky, or how much fun Jennifer Morrison seems to be having with all of this in the very back. It’s also just great to see cast members like Moore and Jon Huertas break it down despite wearing their old-age makeup, or Chrissy Metz tearing it up in a wedding dress.

Also, bonus credit to Katie Lowes, who showed up for the first time in this episode and still somehow managed to fit right in without a problem in this dance. She’s got a super-important role on next week’s episode as Arielle the wedding singer.

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 6 moving forward?

How fun would it be if this video was actually canon? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, keep coming back to get some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

