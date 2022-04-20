This Is Us season 6 episode 14 spoilers: Kevin’s night before the wedding

Next week on This Is Us season 6 episode 14, you have to prepare yourself for something huge when it comes to Kevin’s love life.

At the conclusion of this episode, there were three clear suitors the writers focused on: Cassidy, Sophie, and the wedding singer Arielle. All three could have pretty integral roles in “The Night Before the Wedding,” which should give us a lot of clarity on Justin Hartley’s character.

While NBC isn’t giving you a lot of insight on what’s ahead, the This Is Us season 6 episode 13 synopsis below gives you at least some insight:

04/26/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The night before Kate’s wedding, Kevin’s love life takes an unexpected turn. TV-PG

Will we finally learn who he is destined to end up with in this episode? It’s possible, just as it is also possible he ends up alone and that wedding ring in the flash-forwards is just one he’s wearing as a kindness to Rebecca, who clearly seems to think he is Jack here and there. The most important thing is that he’s happy within himself, and that is something he’s struggled a lot with over time. He cared for Madison, but he wasn’t giving her what she needed to feel comfortable enough to marry him. Meanwhile, Cassidy previously put the kibosh on the idea of the two being together. Sophie is married, so it also doesn’t feel like that’s going to work out … unless something changed with her other relationship.

