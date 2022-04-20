Tonight, New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16 concluded with a cliffhanger, and absolutely not one we expected going in.

For a good chunk of the story tonight, we saw some of the characters outside of their element and enjoying some late-night karaoke fun. They deserve it! Yet, there are a lot of different storylines that took a surprise turn. Take, for example, what’s going on with Iggy’s personal life … or the fact that multiple doctors did not turn up for work the next day.

As the closing minutes of the episode revealed, Dr. Wilder, Casey, Trevor, and Elizabeth were all MIA. Then, we saw Helen collapsed on the floor at the end! There’s something that was going on with the alcohol that these characters consumed, and the rest of the team may have to rush to figure things out.

For now, we wouldn’t worry that Freema Agyeman is leaving the show; more than likely, she’ll find a way to emerge from this in one piece. She and several others, though, are going to need some pretty immediate care! We reported recently that originally, tonight’s episode was actually supposed to air before a long hiatus, so the idea in writing this was to deliver something big and shocking that people would be left to linger on for a good while. Luckily, we only have to wait a week and all things considered, that’s not that bad.

If nothing else, credit to New Amsterdam for kicking off the latest part of their season in a shocking way? We do think this whole story delivered a myriad of emotions, good and bad, that we haven’t had with the show in some time. Remember that at one point, there was also talk of a possible Max/Helen engagement.

