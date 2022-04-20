The Resident season 5 episode 19: Did AJ’s mother die?

We had a feeling entering The Resident season 5 episode 19 that we were going to be seeing a number of emotional moments. That is especially true when it comes to AJ’s mother.

Recently, we saw the two make a collective decision to have her enter hospice care. Unfortunately, tonight’s episode featured the character passing away. It has been an inevitable part of the story for quite some time, but the writers took care to paint a moving portrait of a son desperate to do everything he could to help his mom. We saw him go through the stages in what was not a story about surprising anyone; instead, it was about presenting something that viewers could relate to and something that shows the full spectrum of care.

In speaking about the decisions made in this hour, here is some of what executive producer Peter Elkoff had to say to TVLine:

“This was a deeply connected mother and son, so we wanted to give it the emotional heft that it deserved. But we also wanted to tell a story about how doctors handle death differently than patients and non-doctors … We wanted to highlight what the reality of this journey is. While you know you’re dying, how do you do it? How do the people who love you feel about it? We wanted to do it realistically. We have really good doctors and consultants [on our writing staff], and I think we did do it right.”

Moving forward, it is pretty fair to say that we’re going to be seeing a lot of different stories unfold here. This is not the sort of event AJ will forget. Instead, it is going to define him moving forward and you have to be prepared for that.

