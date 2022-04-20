Snowfall season 5 episode 10 (finale): Will it have extended run time?

Tomorrow night is going to bring us the Snowfall season 5 finale on FX, but just how long is this episode going to be? Will you get something more than the standard hour?

When you consider some of the content that we need to see paid off here, there’s a case to be made for a slightly longer episode. Whether or not we get that, however, is a totally different story.

For now, here is what we can tell you: Per the official FX guide, the final episode of the season (titled “Fault Lines”) is slated to run for just an hour. There could still be a longer story in here than usual, just with fewer commercials. However, we should note that TV Guide actually claims it will be running for an hour and eleven minutes. Which one is right? We’d just say to set your DVR for extra time just in case it runs longer than some listings actually show.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for the finale yet, it does remind you of the delicate position Franklin is in: “Franklin is decimated; Teddy moves to secure his future.” What we’d remind you of right now is pretty simple: It’s hard to imagine that Teddy is going to be 100% okay with letting Franklin go after his decision to cut dies. Franklin knows where the bodies are buried and as long as that’s the case, he could be seen by Teddy as a liability.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5 episode 10?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: FX.)

