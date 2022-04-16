Snowfall season 5 finale theory: Could Veronique die?

As we get ourselves set for the Snowfall season 5 finale, it feels more or less inevitable that something insane is going to happen. That’s just the sort of show this is! We have to prepare ourselves for a jaw-dropping moment, especially with the advance knowledge that we’re going to be getting a season 6 down the road.

So with the idea of an enormous shocker in mind, it’s fair to assume that someone is going to die. Unfortunately, that also means entertaining the possibility that this someone could be Veronique.

New Snowfall video! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts on the end of this past episode. We’ll have more coverage of the finale shortly, so we suggest you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

The case for Franklin losing his recent love (and also his unborn baby) is tragic but also easy to identify: He just informed Teddy that he wants out of the business, and Louie putting a hit out on Kane puts him in a more precarious position there, as well. We know that Snowfall is the sort of show where Franklin is never going to find peace, and there are regularly consequences to a lot of your actions. While Franklin may be trying to do the right thing for his community now, he also caused a lot of death and destruction. The world of this show won’t forget that. Losing V at this point would be the way to propel him on a path of revenge in season 6 where no one is safe.

Is there another character whose death could prompt this from Franklin? We could see maybe Cissy or Leon, but it’s hard to see either one of them having the same impact. We think that Veronique really represented his future, and that’s a part of what makes her stand out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall

Do you think that Veronique could die moving into the Snowfall season 5 finale?

Share some of your thoughts and theories on the subject below! Once you do that, keep coming back for more news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







