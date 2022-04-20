This Is Us season 6: What is the song Rebecca performs at the wedding?

Tonight, This Is Us season 6 episode 13 delivered the wedding of Kate and Phillip; but what was the song Rebecca performed? We imagine that coming out of this episode, this is going to be one of the primary questions people have.

After all, the song that Mandy Moore’s character sang was deeply moving, a story about love, and in many ways an encapsulation of her entire story on the show over the years. It is also one that contained a number of sound cues that should be familiar to people who have listened closely to the series over the years. They are a part of the score!

We have a feeling that there are a lot of people who are going to be listening to this new, extended version of the show’s closing theme on a loop after the conclusion of this episode. (Siddhartha Khosla composed the original composition for the show, and you can listen to that below.)

For those wondering, EW reports that the title for Rebecca’s song tonight is “The Forever Now” — it was co-written by Khosla alongside Taylor Goldsmith, Moore’s real-life husband. You can also listen to that below! It’s something that was clearly put together just for this episode, with the idea seemingly being to almost tie the score of the show directly to Rebecca’s memories, which have been a major part of the story from the very beginning. In this way, everything we are seeing and hearing feels connected.

Before we go, there’s one more thing we should say: Give Moore all the Emmys for this episode and her portrayal of this character over the years.

