Is The Thing About Pam new tonight on NBC? Season 2 chatter

Is The Thing About Pam new tonight on NBC? Or, do we just have to settle in at this point and accept the fact that nothing more is coming here?

Given that technically, Pam Hupp is still alive, you can claim that there’s a chance that there’s a little more story to tell here from her world. If there is, though, it’s not going to be told on NBC. This past episode was the series finale of a story that was planned from the start to be a limited series. That’s one of the reasons why a big-name star like Renee Zellweger was attached in the first place; it is so much easier to get top-tier talent when there isn’t any sort of long-term commitment to the project.

While we wouldn’t call The Thing About Pam a smash hit at the network by any means, it also wasn’t a complete ratings dud. With that in mind, our long-term hope is mostly that NBC will continue to look at limited series as a way to generate more attention for themselves, even if they don’t get awards recognition or critical acclaim.

For the time being, there’s nothing else seemingly on the docket in this vein for the 2021-22 TV season, but who knows what else the future will bring here? NBC has to continue to be creative in trying to compete with everything else that is out there — think especially about streaming services like Apple TV+ and Hulu, who are really hitting some of these true-crime shows really hard. NBC can use Dateline moving forward as a way to look at true stories that can be adapted down the road, even if the news program doesn’t exist for that purpose.

What did you think about The Thing About Pam overall?

Are you sad that there is no season 2 coming up?

