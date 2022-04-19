Survivor 42 episode 8 sneak peeks: Is Omar running the show?

Survivor 42 episode 8 is poised to arrive in just over 24 hours, so is anything in the game quite what it seems?

What is so fascinating about where things stand at the moment is that on paper, the next few votes seem to be pretty clear-cut. The likes of Tori, Maryanne, Chanelle, and Romeo are clearly on the bottom of the merge tribe. They were all left out of the vote, and Tori’s only still in the game because she won immunity.

If there is a dominant group at the moment, it consists of Jonathan, Omar, Mike, Lindsay, Hai, and Drea. They’ve consolidated a lot of power, there are multiple idols/advantages here, and they all have at least some incentive to work together. Will they stay in this spot the rest of the game? Probably not, and we could see as early as tomorrow night someone get skittish.

In the sneak peeks at the bottom of this article, you can at least see some feeling left out and starting to panic. Maryanne limits feeling like an outsider, and wonders why people don’t necessarily want to work with her. We think some of it is just due to her being a threat due to the war chest of advantages she has in the game. Meanwhile, Romeo suspects that he needs to make a move just on the basis of what just happened. One of the interesting players to watch in our mind now is Rocksroy, given that he was away from the players for a while due to the hourglass twist.

Is Omar really in charge?

One of the previews strongly suggests that he is! Because he did not vote at the last Tribal Council due to a pre-merge Protect/Risk Your Vote twist, he can still pretend like he’s on the bottom. With that, he has bonds with outsiders like Maryanne and Tori, who think they can trust him. If he can keep this up, he could be controlling the game for some time! He’s certainly one of the more impressive people right now in terms of his social game.

Game aside, you also get in these previews another reminder of why Mike is a fascinating person to watch: His empathy. He cares about other people and despite being older than a lot of other players, he’s still eager to learn! He watches Omar pray and after that, has a conversation with him about Islam. Mike makes people feel warm and cared for, and that can go a long way.

What do you think is going to happen on Survivor 42 episode 8 tomorrow night?

Who are you the most worried about? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

