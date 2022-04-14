Survivor 42 episode 8 preview: The ever-changing target!

Following tonight’s big episode, next week’s Survivor 42 episode 8 is going to officially bring us into the merge proper! That means harder gameplay, of course, and some more big twists.

With Lydia being voted out tonight, it leaves Hai without his closest ally in the game — and it also leaves a sea of various advantages and idols. Maryanne didn’t play anything tonight, and Jonathan is likely reminded further of how big of a threat he truly is. The biggest target may still be Tori, though, mostly because we’re not sure a single player out there actually trusts her. Had she not won immunity, we feel fairly confident she would have been voted out. Trust does matter and she could tear a lot of the merge tribe apart.

So what did the promo for episode 8 actually show us tonight? Basically, more chaos across the board. It doesn’t seem still like a single target will be agreed upon, even if Tori’s name is mentioned in there. We have a feeling that in general, we’re going to be getting a really exciting post-merge game! A lot of people left are solid at least socially and strategically, and that could allow us to see a lot of shifting alliances as time goes on. We can’t say for sure who is going to win right now, and we like that about the season.

Now comes the big burning question — can this season succeed almost in spite of the over-abundance of twists? For the second straight season, unfortunately we’ve seen things go into overdrive there. The players should still dictate where things go a little bit more than anything else — at least in an ideal world.

