FBI: International season 1 episode 18 preview: ‘On These Waters’

After tonight’s new installment, rest assured that FBI: International season 1 episode 18 will be on CBS before too long. There may not be that much information about it just yet, but we know that it could set the stage for the end of the season.

The title for episode 18 is “On These Waters” and the plan, at least for now, is for it to air on Tuesday, April 26. Curiously, the network hasn’t released that much information on it yet, which is a shame since there’s a lot of stuff we’d love to hear a little bit more about. Odds are, this will change over the coming days.

So what is coming on the other side of this? That’s something that we can at least share more of right now. The plan here is for there to be a repeat on Tuesday, May 3, but then a new installment on May 10. At that point, we imagine that we’re going to be getting new installments the rest of the season. It is sweeps, after all, and that’s a perfect time to dive a little more head-first into the stories that matter.

By the time the show comes back for its closing run in May, we should know a little more about whether or not a season 2 will happen here. While International does not have the same ratings as the flagship FBI, we don’t think anyone expected that. It instead allows for a show that brings something different to the franchise, let alone most of crime TV in general. It can tackle issues impacting the entire globe, and there’s a chance for some education here in addition to entertainment.

