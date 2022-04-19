The Blacklist season 9 episode 19 spoilers: Mystery of ‘The Bear Mask’

We’ve already heard a couple of things about The Blacklist season 9 episode 19, starting with the epic return of Samar to the show! This is something that we’ve been hoping to see for quite some time, but we didn’t want to bank on it happening.

Now, we’re getting a chance to get a larger indication on what makes this particular episode (titled “The Bear Mask”) all the more unique.

So where should we start things off here? The best place is probably with the official season 9 episode 19 synopsis, which is mostly interesting in what it doesn’t say as opposed to what it does: “05/06/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Feeling the weight of recent pressures, Aram turns to an unusual outlet for release.”

To date this season, we’ve seen Ressler, Park, and Dembe each get their own spotlight story. This could be the one for Amir Arison’s character. It may not flash back to the time after Liz’s death, and instead put the focus on him for a tale that is surprising and full of all sorts of unusual twists. This is a chance to learn more about what Aram wants, and there’s something super-exciting that could come from that alone.

It’s hard to know exactly where this story will lead for Aram, but absolutely we know why he’s feeling so much pressure right now. Remember that this is a guy who has gone through a lot as of late, including a promotion to Director of the Task Force while Cooper learns the truth about the blackmailer.

