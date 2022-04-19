This Is Us season 6 episode 15 spoilers: The big Miguel episode

For everyone wondering when This Is Us season 6 was going to completely give Miguel his due, we finally have more news within!

Today, NBC confirmed that on Tuesday, May 3, you are going to get the much-anticipated episode simply titled “Miguel.” This is not one that the network is giving much information on other than the following: “05/03/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Miguel over the years. TV-PG” That’s probably not going to help a lot of people out there.

New This Is Us preview! Take a look below if you want to get a better sense of where the future could go for the Big Three tomorrow night. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

One of the things that we’ve certainly come to know and love about Miguel the character is his heart. He’s been incredibly devoted to Rebecca following the death of Jack, and the two have clearly encountered a number of roadblocks and major hindrances along the way. Now, he is preparing himself for a future as her primary caretaker, one where she may not even remember him all of the time. That’s not easy, but we do think that he’ll have the support of the Big Three. The Pearsons were not necessarily on board with the idea of Miguel being with their mother, but they have since come around to it. He’s a valuable part of who they are and how Rebecca is cared for.

Of course, we are ultimately still afraid that Jon Huertas’ character is going to die soon. He’s never been seen far in the future, and we have to be concerned that he’s not long for this world with that very thing in mind.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on This Is Us, including other updates on what the future could hold

What excites you the most entering This Is Us season 6 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back to get some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







