Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20: When to expect more finale details

As many of you out there likely know at this point, Blue Bloods has two episodes remaining on season 12, and that starts with the one airing a week from Friday.

So what is going to make this finale stand out from all of the others? For the time being, there is a little bit of uncertainty here on the public side. CBS has yet to announce anything other than the title of “Silver Linings.”

When is this going to change? Think in terms of at some point sooner rather than later. The network is not one that waits until the last second to give you more info, so we imagine that we’ll get some larger preview perhaps over the next week and a half. What we know right now is that there are four major storylines you will see throughout the episode, which makes us feel a little bit more like the show is sticking with their standard format as opposed to what we saw at the end of last season with the Joe Hill undercover plotline. It’s also getting a one-hour finale this time as opposed to some massive two-hour affair.

In the end, this finale has the challenge of both tying together all of the major stories from season 12, and then at the same time preparing us all for season 13. Nothing has been altogether confirmed at the moment regarding the future of the show, but it’s certainly our hope that this is going to change by the time the show comes back. We don’t want to be watching the end of the season unsure if there will be another one! That’s a hard thing to accept for a longtime series.

