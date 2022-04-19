The Resident season 5 spoilers: Who is new character Dr. Ian Sullivan?

Is The Resident season 5 about to introduce a prominent new face at the end of the season in Dr. Ian Sullivan? It certainly seems that way.

Let’s go ahead now and share some of what we know that. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Pretty in Pink actor Andrew McCarthy is going to be recurring on the show coming up as the character. He is described as a “brilliant pediatric surgeon with endless charm that masks a hidden streak of narcissism. He’s a larger-than-life hero to his young patients, but has a complex relationship with his own daughter.”

At the moment, McCarthy is going to recur, but there is an option for him to become a series regular in the event the show comes back for a season 6. Alas, it has not been officially renewed or canceled as of yet, but we think it’s likely coming back.

As of late, we’ve mostly seen McCarthy take on the role of director on shows like The Blacklist and Orange is the New Black. We’re surprised to see him do a major acting role like this full-time at this point, but it could be something that really appeals to him. One of the things that we’ve seen The Resident do a great job at over time is developing and cultivating stories for a number of interesting people. They make sure that their doctors and nurses aren’t altogether similar; that way, they all stand out from the crowd in their own way.

Hopefully, we’re going to have a chance to see McCarthy make his presence felt on the show in a big way sooner rather than later. Why not go ahead and give us a good intro now?

