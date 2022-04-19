9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 15 spoilers: ‘Down to Clown’

On paper, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 15 could prove to be a fun episode. How could it not be based on the info we have?

The first thing that we really do have to say here is that this has to be one of the most entertaining titles we’ve seen in some time. How can we not be excited about a story titled “Down to Clown”? It is tied to one of the major rescues that takes place in this episode, but based on some early details, it may not actually be all that much of a laughing matter, take a look below:

Facing his anger management issues, Owen has a breakthrough in therapy. Then, after a particularly devastating emergency call, Grace reaches out to a co-worker, but regrets when Judd offers more than she was planning. Also, a clown has an emergency at a young boy’s birthday party and Tommy, T.K. and Nancy race to help a survivalist who has a painful encounter with a reptile in the all-new “Down To Clown” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 25 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-315) (TV-14 L, V)

As we get closer to the end of the season, we do imagine that there are some stories that will inevitably get a little more intense. How in the world could they not? We have to see Owen and some other characters tested, but we also hope that some of the final stories here can bring out a sense of togetherness. The crew has been through a lot this season starting with the ice storm, and we tend to think that there are a lot of other hurdles and obstacles that are going to come up in the weeks and months and even years to come. (We tend to think the show is going to be renewed.)

