Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing some more good stuff from the show in a matter of hours?

We know that the past two weeks have been tough, mostly because we followed up that epic crossover with a lengthy hiatus. Luckily, we’re here to report now that the hiatus is officially over! There is a new episode airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern titled “Nurture” and based on early details, there’s a lot to be intrigued about here. Let’s start this off by sharing the season 1 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Nurture” – The NCIS team investigates a shipwreck carrying exotic animals that now threaten the native wildlife on Oahu. Also, Alex sustains a career-ending injury and Kai asks Melanie, a fish and wildlife agent, out on a date, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, April 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If you do want to get a better sense of what lies ahead now, take a look at the sneak peeks? At the bottom of this article you can get a pretty clear sense of what will make this episode different from any other. For starters, it seems like wildlife is going to be a big part of the show — plus also some relationships. There are only a few stories left this season, and we’re pretty sure that the writers are going to hit the ground running and deliver all sorts of great stuff. That could include some action-packed cases, but then also some emotional stuff for characters like Kate and Whistler.

