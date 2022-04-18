Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we about to see season 5 episode 15 in a matter of hours? As usual, there’s a lot of drama ahead! “My Way” is poised to be a really big episode for a number of reasons. Shaun is going to rely on Lea for a case and after the fact, they could have a chance to be featured in a reality show all about their upcoming wedding.

Will this be a good fit for them? That remains to be seen, but we know it’s at least something that the two of them are very much going to talk about! Let’s hope that this story ends up being very much exciting and then some.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 15 synopsis with more insight on what you can expect:

“My Way” – While Doctor Andrews treats a foster kid for injuries sustained at his group home, Shaun and team look to Lea’s expertise with cars and auto repair to help a patient whose iron lung has broken. Meanwhile, the patient’s niece, a documentarian, takes an interest in Shaun on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, APRIL 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure we will have a slightly better sense of where the end of the story goes, though there is a chance to get some more surprises here and there along the way. So long as there are heartfelt moments mixed with great drama, we’ve got a good feeling we’ll be more than a little bit pleased with the end result.

