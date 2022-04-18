New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16 spoilers: 2-part mystery lies ahead!

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16 is going to air tomorrow night following a long hiatus, and we know there are exciting things ahead!

Of course, we know already that one of the top stories entering this episode is whether or not Dr. Max Goodwin will propose to Dr. Helen Sharpe. That’s been hyped up for weeks now and we do hope the moment comes before the end of this 22-episode season! Unfortunately, there is no confirmation that it will be coming during this episode.

What we can go ahead and confirm, meanwhile, is that this upcoming installment is going to feature a pretty big mystery, one that starts with the team going out for drinks and karaoke. Obviously you’d want this to be a night of strictly fun and merriment, but nothing within the world of this show is ever that simple.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Peter Horton notes that the mystery you’re getting from this was meant originally to kick off before a hiatus. With that in mind, “the initial intention was to try and create a real good cliffhanger for all of our characters and leave them all in jeopardy … [this cliffhanger is] a little bit more of a mystery story than we’ve had in the past.”

Should this be exciting? Absolutely, or at least so long as it doesn’t lead to dire consequences that leave us sobbing through the rest of the season. We’re hopeful that there are still some exciting things coming up, so prepare yourselves according for twist, turns, and a little more joy. Since that was at the heart of so much of the promotional material entering the season, we like to think that it’s going to be very-much present here at the end.

