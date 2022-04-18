Power Book IV: Force season 2: Will Kate stick around?

No that we’re look forwards towards a Power Book IV: Force season 2, there is absolutely a lot to think about here.

So where do we start? Let’s get into the subject of Kate Egan for a moment. Will the character stick around? Tommy’s mother showed up in Chicago for the first time during the finale and while there, she met her son JP and her grandson D-Mac for the first time.

If there’s one thing we know about Kate at the moment, it’s that she is an opportunist. She’s going to do whatever she can to take advantage of a situation. We certainly tend to think we’re going to see that here and then some. She’ll want more of Tommy’s money, and she’ll probably try to win over JP by pretending she’s this nice, caring person.

Do we think that she’ll be a series regular? That’s a little more complicated to figure out, mostly because it’s hard to know just how big of a story she could technically have unless she was actually a part of his business. We’re just not sure that this is something he’d want in the slightest.

In general, we do think that Force season 2 is going to work hard to integrate the universes more than ever. Just remember that season 1 ended with those peeks into what’s going on in New York, and it feels like someone like Blanca could end up being out in the Windy City at some point. Keep your eyes peeled for that…

