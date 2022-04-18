The Blacklist season 9: See new photo of James Spader, full cast

Here is something that we have not had in a long time when it comes to The Blacklist season 9: A full photo including James Spader and the rest of the cast!

Nonetheless, it’s something that we are very much happy to have today. The image above was actually taken back during the “Andrew Kennison” episode, but was just released this week by the network. In here, you have a chance to see Spader alongside Amir Arison, Harry Lennix, Laura Sohn, Hisham Tawfiq, and Diego Klattenhoff. It’s extremely rare that you have the entire cast together in one room, especially posing for a photo like this.

For those wondering where Weecha is in this image, technically Diany Rodriguez is not a series regular. We do wonder if that is going to change moving into season 10, given that she has become pretty ingrained into the story as a whole.

While we do think season 9 had a bit of a slow start (that whole Skinner storyline didn’t go anywhere, did it?), it has since recovered with a pretty exciting memory that stems back to the death of Liz at the end of season 8. Someone is involved in sending Vandyke there the night of her death, and we’ve still gotta wait to see precisely who that is. We do think there’s a good chance we’ll learn this season, but we don’t think that the writers are going to rush anything along.

