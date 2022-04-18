Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Veto ceremony & gummy bears!

Today in the Big Brother Canada 10 house we had the Veto Ceremony, and something that may end up being one of the most insane moments ever.

Before we get into the saga of the red gummy bear, let’s set the stage for a moment. Head of Household Marty nominated Betty and Josh for eviction, but Betty altered his plans when she won the Power of Veto over the weekend! For most of the past day, we saw the HoH struggle to come up with a firm replacement nominee; it felt for a while like it was going to be Kevin, but we know just how persuasive at the game he is. He didn’t necessarily secure his safety, but he did find a way to make life a little more easy for himself thanks to a random draw.

Now, we get to the gummy bears. We know that Marty wants Josh out the week, and he tried his best to orchestrate a way for someone to go through the strain of being on the block. Originally, the plan was for Jacey-Lynne, Kevin, and Haleena to draw bears with the unlucky person being the replacement nominee. He didn’t want to use Gino since he was trying to repair trust, but Gino (in all of his infinite wisdom) wanted to be part of this. Red was decided as the color of doom … and then Gino drew the red gummy bear. He’s now on the block alongside Josh and most likely, will be evicted on Thursday.

We know that Summer and Betty both recognize that Gino is the bigger threat, though they may be concerned about getting the votes. They shouldn’t be. Kevin and Haleena are acutely aware of the fact that they are burning a bridge with Marty, but he can’t play in the next Head of Household! Not only that, but it’s a triple eviction! They’ve set up Marty rather well to be evicted during that, and now they just have to be concerned about Josh or themselves being the other person in jeopardy.

