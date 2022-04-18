9-1-1 season 5 episode 15 spoilers: What lies ahead in ‘FOMO’?

Are you prepared to check out 9-1-1 season 5 episode 15? There’s another episode coming on Fox in one week’s time, and this one is going to be crazy. (Of course, that shouldn’t be a surprise at this point; this show is known to get more and more bonkers as seasons go along.)

In this upcoming episode titled “FOMO,” you are of course going to see a number of dramatic rescues across the board. The title, however, seems to be more of a reference to what is going on with Maddie, as the characters fears she has already missed too much when it comes to Jee-Yun’s early development. We don’t think that is the case at all, but she’s someone who is working through a lot of stuff. Taking on some of this pain and getting to the other side is not going to be easy.

Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 15 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

The members of the 118 race to the rescue of a social media influencer when she has an accident in a sauna, then to an emergency at a reality show wedding, and finally a tragedy when a mother and her daughter go hiking. Meanwhile, Maddie worries she has missed too many firsts with Jee-Yun, May questions Athena’s career path and Hen and Karen attempt to recapture the fun in their relationship in the all-new “FOMO” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 25 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-514) (TV-14 L, V)

Given that we are building towards a big finale at this point, we have to imagine that the stories are going to be setting up an epic cliffhanger before too long! We may not be 100% there as of yet, but this is all stuff to absolutely keep in mind as we continue to see things progress.

