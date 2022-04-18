Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we finally getting the show back on CBS after what’s been a pretty tiring delay? As you would imagine, there’s a lot that we have to get into on this subject.

So where do we begin here? We suppose it’s with making it clear that the hiatus is over … at least for tonight. You’ll be able to see “Last Dance” on the air starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and we know that this is a huge episode for one Nick Torres. We’ll dive into his past and to go along with that, hopefully get some resolution to a few of the issues that are plaguing him.

If you want some more insight, then go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Last Dance” – When an infamous arms dealer, Reymundo Diaz (Joseph Melendez), is released from prison and bodies start piling up, Torres is forced to face the repercussions of his actions during an undercover operation he worked on years ago, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Laura San Giacomo returns as Dr. Grace Confalone.

There is potential for this to be a game-changing episode and honestly, we hope that it is. The show would be well-suited to shake things up and change the game again before we get around to the final episodes; remember there is a solid run of stories set for next month.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 18 on CBS tonight?

