At the conclusion of tonight’s Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale, we saw something that was without a doubt shocking: The death of Liliana. She’s gone, right when she had become arguably the show’s most-popular character beyond Tommy Egan.

A lot of the credit for Liliana has to go to Audrey Esparza, who transformed her from a relatively small player in the original Power to a legitimate right-hand woman and someone we wanted to see stick around forever. She had great chemistry with Joseph Sikora and a personality we hadn’t seen in the world of the show just yet.

For those of you who were holding out hope that Liliana was still alive after she got shot by Claudia Flynn, here’s where we have the bad news: It doesn’t appear so. In a post on Instagram below, Esparza said a formal goodbye to the character, posting some behind-the-scenes footage from the makeup chair as well.

Of course, we think that Audrey is going to have a pretty-easy time finding more work in the future. It’s hard to imagine otherwise for her. We’re talking here about someone who was great on NBC’s Blindspot also here. We wonder if the writers are even going to ponder up a resurrection — we don’t know how it’s possible, but maybe they never realized how beloved Liliana would be throughout the season!

