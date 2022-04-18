Sanditon season 2 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Is Alison leaving?

Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on Sanditon season 2 episode 6? Well, next week’s installment could be about big decisions. It really should be, since it’s also marking the epic finale!

Of course, some of these decisions could come in many forms. Take, for example, whether or not Alison opts to stay in the town in the long-term, or what Charlotte wants to do when it comes to the people in her life. There are so many different things that are going to be addressed here, and some of that includes Sidney even coming back into the fold beyond the grave.

For a few more details here all about where things could go from here, be sure to watch the Sanditon season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Alison prepares to leave Sanditon with her dreams of romance fading. Charlotte ponders her future. Georgiana learns shocking truths when Sidney’s belongings are returned. Esther faces a bleak future as Edward’s schemes come to fruition.

This feels like an episode that could push the show forward in some shocking directions, but that’s also some of what you would want from a series like this. We know that there is a season 3 coming already, and that serves as a bit of comfort given that there was so much agonizing over a season 2. (For a long time, it did not even appear like it was going to happen.)

Hopefully, there’s going to be a few things in this episode that we cannot even predict as of this writing. More often than not, that makes a show like this all the more exciting and unpredictable.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Sanditon season 2 episode 6?

What sort of stories are you expecting to see coming down the road for Alison and Charlotte? Have you enjoyed the season overall?

