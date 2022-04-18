NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: When is Linda Hunt returning as Hetty?

When is Linda Hunt returning as Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? This is a question that has been asked many times over.

Ultimately, we know already that we want to see more Hetty on the show — everyone does! It also feels like she’s pretty essential to the storyline right now with Callen. Remember here that Chris O’Donnell’s character is intent on getting some information about his past, and she’s one of the few people who can give him more answers. Alas, she’s not around, and there is no real telling when she will turn back up.

Is there a chance it will be this season? Sure. However, that is not guaranteed, since CBS has not announced anything. Bringing her back in May is a good way to hype up the show, though — we’ll just go ahead and say that first and foremost. Hetty is smart, shrewd, and the truth is, she may not give answers to Callen even if he wants them.

Do we hope all of this gets explained before the end of the series, no matter when that is? Absolutely we do. It’s important to remember here that Callen has struggled with a sense of self for a number of years. He’s still an extraordinary agent, but he of course yearns for something more. We want him to have that peace, and that understanding that he can be more than just wrapped up in this world of violence and chaos. This is where he’s been for much of his adult life, but it doesn’t have to define him. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for a Hetty return and after that, eventually some closure. (We at least know already a season 14 is coming.)

