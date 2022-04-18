NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 17 spoilers: More on Callen’s past

As we get closer to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 17 next week, it looks like the show will be continuing one of the themes of this season. We’re going to have a chance to dive even more into Callen’s past!

What is remarkable in some ways is that, thirteen seasons in, the writers are still finding new ways to mine into what this guy has gone through. We’ve seen a lot from Chris O’Donnell’s character over the years, from what Hetty did with him to also how much he’s evolved. Yet, there could be a new person out there who could provide some backstory moving forward, and he may require some help from none other than Nate Getz to find him!

For more information on that or what the future could hold here, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Genesis” – The NCIS team helps Naval intelligence officer Akhil Ali (Ashwin Gore) locate a fellow officer who went missing while recruiting foreign assets as potential sources of intelligence. Also, Callen and psychologist Nate Getz (Peter Cambor) track down a man Callen believes was present for his training when he was young, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those wondering, on the other side of this there are more big episodes airing! We are getting into the month of May and in general, this is one of the most important times of the year for all broadcast TV shows. We’ll hopefully have a chance to see some surprising storylines and game-changers that could make the upcoming season 14 all the more exciting. Remember here that NCIS: LA has already been renewed!

