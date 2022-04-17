Is Helen George leaving Call the Midwife? Is Trixie gone for good?

Is Helen George leaving Call the Midwife? How much should you be worried about Trixie and her future on the PBS series after tonight? (Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season 11 episode 5, which airs tonight on PBS, so continue on with that in mind.)

At the conclusion of the episode, we see Trixie make the decision to head off to Italy in order to care for her godmother. She is well aware that she may not be able to save her, but she also has the opportunity to make her life a little bit easier. We’ve seen through the show for so many years that helping those who are sick or even grieving is extremely important; as a matter of fact, it’s one of the ways the writers wrote out Jessica Raine’s character of Jenny so many years ago. She realized that was a part of her calling.

Let’s get down to brass tacks now when it comes to George’s status. There is little evidence that she is actually leaving. Instead, the exit of Trixie is due in part to the actress’ maternity leave, as she was pregnant at the time that season 11 was filming. You should certainly expect a lot more of her through the rest of this season, but we know that there is a season 12 coming and likely a Christmas Special before that. If there’s ever news that she is departing the show we will let you know but for now, we consider Trixie to be one of the most important people in this world. She’s been a standard while there have been so many departures over the years.

The thing we’ll miss about Trixie while she’s gone is simply her heart. We’ve grown to be so invested in the character over the years, in part because she’s gone through more than just about anyone.

