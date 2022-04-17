Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Will Kevin’s task hurt his game?

If there is one thing we know about Kevin in Big Brother Canada 10, it’s that he tends to go all-out at each and every opportunity. It’s a part of what makes him so entertaining to watch!

So, of course, Kevin getting a task from production is something that led to fun live-feed content; yet, it may have also damaged his game in the process.

Basically, this entire task revolved around him having to pretend like he was leaving the game, and he kept the whole stunt going until the doors opened close to the end. It was honestly pretty sad seeing just how desperate some other players were to convince him to stay! (Haleena was on the ground, grabbing his legs at one point. Josh, meanwhile, was crying — ironic, given that he is the one currently on the block.)

Sure, Kevin doesn’t really want to leave, but he was so convincing during all of this that it’s a good reminder of how good of a liar he can be. We don’t exactly think that’s a good think. Marty was already contemplating nominating him, and he may be more inclined to do that now. There is an awareness that Kevin is a threat, so if it is him versus Josh on the block, anything could still happen. (Remember that Betty won the Veto, and she’s absolutely going to use it in order to save herself. She’d be insane not to.)

We’ll see where things go between now and the Veto Ceremony; we’re sure Kevin will continue to try and convince Marty to put up Jacey-Lynne instead, but at the moment, we don’t think he’s going to be altogether inclined to do that. He seemed very-much frustrated with the entirety of the Kevin task as it was going on.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What do you think about Kevin’s task today in the Big Brother Canada 10 house?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







