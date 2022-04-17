Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife, role of Nurse Phyllis Crane?

Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife, and is this the end of the road for her longtime role of Phyllis Crane on PBS? (There are spoilers ahead from tonight’s new episode, which originally aired on the BBC earlier this year.) You’ve been warned…

In tonight’s new episode, you are going to see Nurse Crane get the opportunity to embark on a new journey, one that could prove to be the adventure of a lifetime for her. With that being said, though, there is no guarantee that the entirety of this journey will be shown on-screen. Most of the focus on Call the Midwife is very much the world of Nonnatus House. That makes it difficult to focus on everything that’s going on whenever a character says goodbye, even if it’s a short-term exit.

Just know this if you are overly concerned at the moment: There is no confirmation that Bassett will be leaving the show. There hasn’t been any information out there about that, and typically Call the Midwife will offer up news on some sort of cast departure in advance. We don’t want to spoil anything that is coming up past tonight for US viewers, but know that this episode isn’t the last time this season you’ll be hearing about this Nurse Crane story. There is coming up down the road.

In general, there is one thing to remember here: Change is an important constant within the world of this show. It doesn’t always happen in some quick or radical fashion, but it absolutely always there. It’s one of the things that makes this story so beautiful, as it is relatable to everything that happens in real life — even if it is set many years ago.

What do you think about this story twist for Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane on Call the Midwife?

