The Equalizer season 2 episode 16 spoilers: How Aunt Vi sets the stage

Next week on The Equalizer season 2 episode 16, we’re going to see the CBS show continue to do whatever they can incorporate the full cast. Take, for example, how Aunt Vi could be front and center with a story that starts in a rather unusual way.

As uncommon as it may seem at times, fictional characters do serve on fictional juries in their world. It’s just like they participate in a number of other fictional day-to-day chores! They are meant to be just like us in a way, but where things get crazy is how McCall investigates a case based on what’s go on with Vi at a trial. The full The Equalizer season 2 episode 16 synopsis below with some more details:

“Vox Populi” – When Aunt Vi is the lone juror on a murder trial who believes the defendant is innocent, McCall covertly investigates the case to find proof that Vi’s instincts are correct, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What we do love about this episode is that there’s an old-school mystery element to it. What makes this show so great is that it can bob and weave into however many genres it chooses to. We’ve seen episodes in the past that are action-packed thrill rides, alongside some others that are heavily suspenseful. In the end, though, what makes the Queen Latifah series stand out are its characters. The more we get with some of them in prime positions, the happier we’re going to be.

As we are getting closer and closer to the finale, we’d just caution you that things are going to get more chaotic from here on out. Just go ahead and prepare with that very thing in mind.

