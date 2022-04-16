The Equalizer season 3: What’s the latest on possible renewal?

Is The Equalizer going to get a season 3 renewal over at CBS? What is the network waiting for at the moment?

When you look at some of the numbers alone for the Queen Latifah series, it’s easy to sit here and say that it’s a slam dunk that the show is going to be coming back for more. Why in the world wouldn’t it? This is a popular show based on an established property, and it also has a big-name star who is familiar to a lot of viewers out there. It is also generating a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also close to 7 million viewers an episode. It is a really solid performer, especially when you consider all of the strange obstacles that come with airing on Sunday nights — there are a lot of preemptions and delays that can happen at this sort of spot.

The only reason we can imagine there not being an official renewal at the moment is rather simple: CBS is waiting to make a big announcement soon. This is a network that used to relish putting out a huge announcement of a number of their shows all at once, but they’ve since ventured off and are doing things a slightly different way now. We’ll have to wait and see if this becomes the new normal for them or not, but for the time being, we’re all at their mercy.

Just don’t worry too much here: There is going to be a season 3 coming pending some last-minute surprise. We think there are a ton of stories left to tell in this world, and we’d focus more on enjoying those than the sudden fear that a cancellation is going to be coming at some point around the corner.

