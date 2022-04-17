Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 4 episode 19 in just a matter of hours? There is a lot to anticipate!

If you missed it, after all, there is a huge storyline coming that serves a backdoor pilot for a potential FBI-centric series starring Niecy Nash. There is no guarantee that this will turn into more, but we do think that there’s a cause for optimism here already. This spin-off has a novel concept, and we know that because it’s tied so easily to the original show.

This backdoor pilot should span two episodes, but we can go ahead and give you some info about the first. Just go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Simone” – Officer Nolan and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, APRIL 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Guest starring is Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Kat Foster as Casey Fox and Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark.

Odds are, we’ll learn in May whether or not the spin-off is going to be getting the green light. We can already tell you, meanwhile, that there is a season 5 for The Rookie proper. This show has a dedicated audience and plenty of great stories still worth telling. At the end of season 4, we do have a feeling that the writers are going to set the stage for some of that. They do love their dramatic cliffhangers, right?

You can check out a full preview for the epic backdoor pilot below, if you haven’t seen it already.

