The Bachelorette spoilers: The progress of Rachel, Gabby’s season

Rest assured that Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette is coming this summer, even if things have been rather quiet on the filming front for the last little while.

For the sake of this article, we can at least offer some good news on the production side of things: Gabby and Rachel are already doing their international dates! This is something that tends to happen a handful of episodes into most seasons. We know that the health crisis kept everyone from doing it for a while, but just like with Clayton Echard’s season, we’re now at a point where the show is traveling again.

While the post below from Mike Fleiss on Twitter (click to see the full image) does not necessarily give a whole lot alone, it shows that everyone is moving forward on the season and Gabby and Rachel do appear to be happy. That’s going to be important since they could need each other to navigate this strange, atypical season of the show. It’s still not 100% clear how anything will work out format-wise, other than that both of the women are going to date guys and try to find the perfect person. They’ve insisted that the two won’t be competing with each other for guys or that this season won’t be turned into a dumpster fire of that sort of drama, but we’ll have to see it play out.

The hardest thing about this season, at least for now, is the prospect of having to wait so long in order to see it. For the time being, it does seem like the plan is for it to come out in July, which is a good month and a half later than when it typically premieres.

