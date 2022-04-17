Is The Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Season 11 episode 17 talk

Is The Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Are we going to be getting into season 11 episode 17 in the near future?

It certainly goes without saying that there is absolutely still a demand for more of the zombie drama at this point. It’s hard for there not to be given that we just saw a pretty epic episode that featured both a significant character death and a lot of drama that went along with it.

Unfortunately, here’s the bad news: The show is off the air, or at least it is for the time being. We do know that it’s going to be back for eight more episodes, but we’re going to be waiting a good while in order to see it. Filming recently concluded on the rest of the series and with that in mind, we’re now in a spot where we are waiting for several months in order to see what’s next. Our hope is that at some point in the summer, we’ll get more of a formal return date. In the meantime, there are new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead airing starting today on both AMC and then also AMC+.

While there may not be too much officially revealed about the final episodes as of yet, just know that there are a handful of characters who are 100% surviving through the very end. We have, after all, learned already about spin-off series focusing on Daryl and Carol, and then also Negan and Maggie. We may be waiting for a good while to check out either one of them, but clearly there are a lot of exciting ideas that AMC still wants to explore after the fact here.

