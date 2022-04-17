Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we finally about to get more news on the future of the show?

At this point, it goes without saying that we want a lot more in the way of news on the show. Things have been rather quiet when it comes to announcements as of late, but there is a reason for that. We’re in the midst of the quietest period of the year for the show, and that is when scripts are being written and stories are being planned out. Because so much of Yellowstone is the vision of a single person in Taylor Sheridan, it is a little bit harder to get scoop in advance.

So when could that change? It could happen at some point around the middle to end of next month, mostly because it’s around then that production will formally start. At that point, it’s possible that the network will give us a few details about what they are planning. If not then, we could see it happen at some point in the weeks and months to come.

Given that the 14-episode season 5 could premiere as early as summer, there’s no reason for the network to keep us in the dark forever. We hope that they don’t! There’s just too much to be excited about here, and there’s also an opportunity for the show to grow its audience further. That may sound impossible when you consider its popularity, but Paramount has done a great job of finding a way to get more viewers around the show over time. The earlier we get more announcements, the better off the show could be in terms of marketing.

For now, we’ll keep our eyes peeled, but know that this quiet period isn’t going to be permanent. At some point sooner rather than later, the folks at the network are going to give us something more to be excited about.

