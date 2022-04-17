Where is Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live? Is he leaving, gone?

Where is Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live these days? Another episode has gone by without him, so could he really be leaving the show?

If you are concerned that the cast member is done with the late-night series for good, we more than understand. There is no denying the past couple of months have been a whirlwind for him, and we know that much of the attention around him is tied to his relationship with Kim Kardashian — who ironically was a host a little bit earlier this season.

We still aren’t convinced that Pete’s absent is totally tied to his relationship with Kim. After all, remember that he’s also been working on a movie. The problem is just that there hasn’t been a specific return date given for him to Studio 8H. Other than a pre-taped appearance, he has not actually been a part of the show in weeks; yet, he is still listed in the opening credits. There has been no official report of him leaving.

Our concern at the moment isn’t that Pete will be gone from the rest of the season; there are, after all, more episodes to come in May! Instead, our fear is that he’ll leave at the end of this season. This was a concern even before he started dating Kim Kardashian, and it may be even more now.

If Pete does in fact gone, there is one major question we’re left to wonder here: Will he get a proper send-off? We know that this isn’t something that cast members often get, but we do get to see it here and there. Seth Meyers, for example, had an awesome farewell from the show, and we even liked the musical and very non-traditional exit that Fred Armisen had when he said goodbye.

