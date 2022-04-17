Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won Veto? (day 50)

Who won the Power of Veto today in Big Brother Canada 10? Let’s just say that there’s potential for a LOT of chaos here.

First and foremost, a recap: Head of Household Marty nominated Josh and Betty for eviction and if things stay the same, there’s a reasonable chance Betty ends up heading out the door. However, Kevin could shockingly be the replacement nominee if Josh or Betty use the Veto on themselves, mostly because Marty has started to figure out some things about his game. We still don’t know if Kevin would go, but there is a little bit of danger for him this week. (He’s been pushing hard already to get Jacey-Lynne on the block, though, knowing that she and Gino are really strong and in the event of a triple, one of them needs to go soon.)

Kevin was one of the three extra people playing the Veto today, and ironically, he was picked by Marty after he drew houseguest’s choice. If Kevin wins Veto and saves Josh with it, it would be hilarious. Kevin was joined by Summer (who would probably save Betty) and then also Gino, who would face an interesting choice.

So who actually won in the end here? It was Betty! Her getting the necklace allows her to be safe, but it also kickstarts a chaotic next 24+ hours for Marty as he figures out his next move. If he does want Josh out, he needs to nominate someone who will ensure that he goes. Kevin and Haleena will try and push for Jacey-Lynne, whereas Jacey-Lynne and Gino will almost certainly push for Kevin. Given that Marty is such an unpredictable player, it’s hard to know what he is going to do at any given moment.

