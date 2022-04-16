Succession season 4: What do we currently know?

We know that there is a Succession season 4 coming to HBO — unfortunately, there hasn’t exactly been a lot of other news out there about it.

So what can we tell you right now? When can we expect a little more? This feels like as good a time as any to start diving into this a little bit further.

New Succession video! Take a look below to get our thoughts on the end of season 3 — and how fantastic it was! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

The first thing worth noting here is obviously that there will be a season 4 — that was announced months ago, back when season 3 was still airing. We know that creator Jesse Armstrong has been working on the story for a while not but within this process, not much often tends to get released.

Luckily, we know that filming is set to begin in just a couple of months, give or take. June is when we’ve been hearing for a while that production will start up, and around that time, we imagine at least a couple of things will start to come out from a casting point of view. There may not be a plethora of information that gets leaked, but we do at least think that there’s going to be a little bit of something.

From here, it all becomes about the premiere date and when the network wants to get it on the air. Because of when production is starting, we’d be surprised if it comes back at all in 2022. It’d be fantastic, but a start date in 2023 just feels more realistic based on where things stand at this particular moment. We’re fine with waiting for a while, mostly because you NEVER want to rush quality.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 4 when it does premiere?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — this is the #1 way you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







