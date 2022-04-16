Fear the Walking Dead season 7: Alycia Debnam-Carey on directing

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 is going to be returning in the near future, and we know there’s a ton of big stuff ahead!

For Alycia Debnam-Carey, this is probably going to be the most important batch of episodes ever. After being gone for a big chunk of the season, she returned right before the hiatus with a hugely important story. We know what Alicia has gone through and now, she’s set to lead the charge in a showdown against Victor Strand. As a performer, she may be taking center stage more than ever before!

Of course, this is without even mentioning that episode 11 marks her directorial debut, and a chance to do something further behind the scenes. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what the actress had to say about getting to step into this role behind the camera:

“I’m very lucky to have had the opportunity to do that in such a safe and supportive environment on a show that I know like the back of my hand now… I’m really excited for people to see it, because it’s such a personal experience. I want to know what people think!”

We have the utmost confidence that it’s going to be a great episode, especially since one of the great things about Fear the Walking Dead is that it constantly provides you with an opportunity to do a number of different things. That versatility and opportunity to do new and unique stuff is a big part of what makes this show so fun! When it is firing on all cylinders, you can really tell because the writing goes in some weird, wonderful directions.

